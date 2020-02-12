Photo Release

February 12, 2020 CA gives nod to new AFP chief: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III (8th from right), poses with newly-installed Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Gen. Felimon T. Santos Jr. (9th from right) along with the rest of the members of the Commission on Appointments (CA) following his confirmation proceedings Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the Senate. Standing beside Sotto is the first female Commodore Luzviminda Camacho whose promotion to the post was likewise approved by the Body. (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB)