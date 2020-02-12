Photo Release

February 12, 2020 Hontiveros helps POGO trafficking victim: Sen. Risa Hontiveros assists Lai Yu Cian, also known as Ivy, a Taiwanese offshore gaming worker who has been a victim of human trafficking and unfair labor practices, during a press conference at the Philippine Senate Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Hontiveros said Ivy's story is "only one of many." She reiterated her call for a crackdown on illegal and abusive Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs). (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)