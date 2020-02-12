Photo Release

February 12, 2020 Relaxing the height requirement: Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, chairman of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, presides Wednesday, February 12, 2020, over a public hearing on the proposal to relax the height requirement in the recruitment of policemen, firemen and jail guards. Dela Rosa said there is a consensus among officials of the Philippine National Police, the Bureau of Fire Protection and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology to lower the height requirement for women to 5’ from 5’2” and men to 5’2” from 5’4”. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)