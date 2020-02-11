Photo Release

February 11, 2020 ‘I abstain’: Sen. Imee Marcos, in a manifestation during Tuesday’s (February 11, 2020) plenary session, says she is abstaining in the adoption of Senate Resolution No. 312 urging President Rodrigo Duterte to reconsider his plan to terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) between the Philippines and the United States. The resolution remained considered adopted despite the manifestation of Marcos, and Senators Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, Pia Cayetano, Francis Tolentino, Cynthia Villar, Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go and Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)