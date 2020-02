Photo Release

February 11, 2020 Sotto on Senate Resolution No. 312: Senate President Vicente Sotto III discusses the adoption of Senate Resolution No. 312 with senators during Tuesday’s plenary session, February 11, 2020. SRN 312 which expresses the sense of the Senate for the President to reconsider his plan to withdraw from the Visiting Forces Agreement with the US while the Senate is conducting a thorough review of the agreement, was adopted Monday, February 10, 2020. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)