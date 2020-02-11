Photo Release

February 11, 2020 ‘POGOs do not generate jobs for Pinoys’: Sen. Win Gatchalian, during the Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development hearing on foreign offshore gaming operations in the country Tuesday, February 11, 2020, asks a representative from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on the impact of POGOs in terms of property sales and rentals because of the influx of foreign nationals in the country. Data from government agencies showed that there were 118,239 workers in POGO-related establishments and 82 percent or 97,283 were foreign workers while the remaining 17.7 percent or 20,956 are Filipinos. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)