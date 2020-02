Photo Release

February 11, 2020 ‘Do we really need POGOs in this country?’: Sen. Joel Villanueva, chairman of the Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development, leads the inquiry Tuesday, February 11, 2020, on the influx of foreign workers, mostly Chinese nationals, employed in the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGOs). “Do we really need POGOs in this country?” Villanueva asked. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)