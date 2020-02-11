Photo Release

February 11, 2020 Airlines feel impact of 2019 nCoV: Sen. Nancy Binay, chairperson of the Committee on Tourism, listens to officials from the airline industry as they reported a huge decrease in their flight sales due to the 2019 nCoV. “We have cancellations in our domestic flights. That is why we are meeting with tourism officials this afternoon so we can come up with a campaign for domestic tourism,” Paterno Mantaring Jr., Cebu Pacific Vice President for Corporate Affairs, told Binay during Tuesday’s public hearing, February 20, 2020. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)