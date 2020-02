Photo Release

February 11, 2020 2019 nCoV adversely affects domestic tourism: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon and Sen. Nancy Binay, chairperson of the Committee on Tourism, ask officials of the health department, airline industry and tourism sector to give them an update on the impact of the 2019 nCoV in the country’s tourism industry Tuesday’s public hearing, February 11, 2020. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)