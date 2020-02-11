Photo Release

February 11, 2020 Gatchalian pushes waste-to-energy technology: Energy Committee Chairman Sen. Win Gatchalian discusses with local government and private sector representatives the possibility of adopting a waste-to-energy (WTE) technology in the country as an alternative for solid wastes disposal during a hearing on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Gatchalian enjoined the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to assist the local government units (LGUs) in determining the potential of WTE facilities in their respective localities. (Cesar Tomambo/Senate PRIB)