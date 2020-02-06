Photo Release

February 6, 2020 Ahead of PISA 2021: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chair of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture shares his thoughts during the National Evaluation Policy Forum with a theme “Evaluating the K to 12 Program” held at the Philippine Senate Thursday, February 6, 2020. Gatchalian said significant reform should be implemented in the K to 12 curriculum if the country wants to improve its performance ahead of the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA 2021). (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)