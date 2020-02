Photo Release

February 6, 2020 Pimentel presides over VFA hearing: Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III (right), chairman of Committee on Foreign Relations, presides over a public hearing on the Philippines - United States Mutual Defense Treaty held at the Philippine Senate in Pasay City Thursday, February 6, 2020. Also in photo is Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino. (Voltaire F Domingo/Senate PRIB)