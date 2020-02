Photo Release

February 6, 2020 Concrete pouring ceremony: Senate President Vicente Sotto III (center) leads Senate officials in the concrete pouring ceremony marking the construction of the New Senate Building at Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City Thursday, February 6, 2020. The new Senate home is expected to be completed in July 2021. Also in photo are (from left) Senate Secretary Myra Villarica, Sen. Nancy Binay, Sen. Panfilo Lacson and Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa. (Cesar Tomambo/PRIB photo)