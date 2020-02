Photo Release

February 6, 2020 Signing of the concrete slab: Sen. Panfilo Lacson puts his hand mark on the slab before signing on it during the concrete pouring ceremony Thursday, February 6, 2020, marking the actual construction of the new Senate building at Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City. Lacson, chairperson of the Senate Accounts Committee, was credited for spearheading the transfer of the Senate to its new home in Fort Bonifacio since the idea was floated in 1995. (Cesar Tomambo/PRIB photo)