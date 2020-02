Photo Release

February 6, 2020 Senate probe on VFA abrogation: Senator Richard J. Gordon underscored importance of national security during the Senate hearing on the abrogation of the Philippines' Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the United States on Thursday, February 6, 2020. He stated that the country's foreign policy must not be dictated by whim or caprice but by the need of the armed forces and said that VFA exists because the country does not have a militart that can defent the nation.