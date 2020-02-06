Photo Release

February 6, 2020 VFA hearing: Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III (2nd from right), chairman of the Committee on Foreign Relations, in a huddle with Sen. Francis "Tol" Tolentino (right), National Security Adviser Sec. Hermogenes Esperon Jr. (left) and Foreign Affairs Sec. Teodoro Locsin Jr. before the start of the public hearing on the Republic of the Philippines - United States Mutual Defense Treaty held at the Philippine Senate in Pasay City Thursday, February 6, 2020. (Voltaire F Domingo/Senate PRIB)