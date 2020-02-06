Photo Release

February 6, 2020 Concrete pouring ceremony: Senate President Vicente Sotto III leads Senate officials in the concrete pouring ceremony of the New Senate Building at Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City Thursday, February 6, 2020. The event marked the start of the actual construction of the Senate building which is expected to finish on July 2021. Also in photo are Senate Secretary Myra Villarica, Sen. Nancy Binay, Sen. Panfilo Lacson and Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)