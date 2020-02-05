Photo Release



Sen. Edgardo Angara Memorial Lecture on Public Policy: Senator Sonny Angara thanked the San Beda University community and its leadership led by Rector-President Fr. Aloysius Maranan, O.S.B. for hosting the Second Senator Edgardo J. Angara Memorial Public Lecture on Public Policy with this year's theme "Combatting Climate Change and It's Impacts".

The lecture, named after Angara's late father, featured the country's foremost experts and advocates on addressing climate change: Climate Change Secretary Emmanuel de Guzman, Dean Antonio La Viña, Dr. Jose Santos Carandang and Dr. Pedcris Orencio.

In his opening remarks, Senator Angara urged participants, particularly the youth in attendance, to "speak the truth to power and to speak the truth to money" on the issue of climate change.