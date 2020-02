Photo Release

February 4, 2020 Senate takes up bill converting NEDA into a department: Sen. Win Gatchalian (left) raises some concerns on the pending measure converting the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) into a department. Sen. Imee R. Marcos (left) chairperson of the Economic Affairs Committee, presides over the hearing held Tuesday, February 4, 2020. (Albert Calvelo/ Senate PRIB)