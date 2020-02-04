Photo Release

February 4, 2020 Senate tackles bill ‘institutionalizing’ NEDA: Economic Affairs Committee chairperson Sen. Imee R. Marcos (right), discusses some key issues with Executive officials regarding provisions in the filed bills institutionalizing the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) into a department agency during a hearing Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Beside her is Sen. Win Gatchalian (left), author of one of the bills pending with the said committee. (Albert Calvelo/ Senate PRIB)