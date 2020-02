Photo Release

February 4, 2020 Pimentel listens to 2019 nCoV update: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III listens intently to cabinet secretaries as they explain the preparation undertaken by the Philippine government to contain the outbreak of the 2019 novel corona virus in the country during a hearing at the Philippine Senate Tuesday, February 4, 2020. (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB)