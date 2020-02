Photo Release

February 4, 2020 Proper use of masks: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, chairman of the Committee on Health and Demography, asks Infectious Disease expert Dr. Richard Mata during Tuesday’s hearing, February 4, 2020, to explain the proper use of masks as a means of preventing the spread of the 2019 nCoV in the country. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)