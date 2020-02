Photo Release

February 4, 2020 Fatalities cannot spread 2019 nCoV: Sen. Nancy Binay asks Health Secretary Francisco Duque III to explain the burial process followed for the first 2019 nCoV fatality in the Philippines. According to Duque, the patient’s body was tightly sealed and cremated. “Once a patient dies he will not be infectious anymore. The virus will not spread,” Duque told senators during Tuesday’s hearing, February 4, 2020. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)