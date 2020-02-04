Photo Release

February 4, 2020 View of the art exhibit by Tagaytay inmates: Senator Richard J. Gordon viewed the art exhibit featuring a selection of artwork and furniture produced by the inmates of Tagaytay City Jail at the Senate of the Philippines in Pasay City on February 3, 2020. The exhibit, which he sponsored, aims to raise funds for the livelihood and rehabilitation, and other needs of around 700 persons deprived of liberty (PDL) housed in the facility. Part of the proceeds will be used as payment for the bails and fines of deserving inmates, according to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).