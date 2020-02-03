Photo Release

February 3, 2020 Sponsor-A-Release Program Art Exhibit: Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. leads in the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the art exhibit at the Philippine Senate Monday, February 3, 2020. The obras of Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) will run until February 7, 2020. Proceeds of the project, the “Sponsor-A-Release” program” of the Tagaytay City Jail will fund the fine/damages for the eventual release of qualified prisoners. A total of 17 PDLs were released under the program and 50 more are qualified to be released. (Cesar Tomambo/PRIB Photo)