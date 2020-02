Photo Release

February 3, 2020 Gordon questions Chinese managerial posts in NGCP: Sen. Richard Gordon, during Monday’s hearing, February 3, 2020, asks National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) officials to explain why they allowed Chinese nationals to hold executive positions in a company that manages the country’s power grid. According to Gordon, the Constitution bans foreigners from occupying managerial and technical positions. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)