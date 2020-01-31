Photo Release



Villar leads coastal cleanup at the Las Pinas-Paranaque Wetland: In Photos: Senator Cynthia A. Villar was joined by Philippine Alliance for Recycling and Materials Sustainability (PARMS) President Crispian Lao, MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim and DENR NCR Executive Director Jaquie Caancan.

In celebration of the Zero Waste Month and the 1st Anniversary of the Battle of Manila Bay, Senator Cynthia A. Villar leads the coastal clean up at the Las Piñas – Parañaque Wetland Park.

The event was sponsored by the Villar SIPAG in partnership with Department of Environment and Natural Resources – Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB), Philippine Alliance for Recycling and Materials Sustainability (PARMS, DENR Environmental Management Bureau, DENR Solid Waste Management and LGU concerns, Manila Bay Coordinating Office, National Solid Waste Management Commission, DPWH, MMDA, PNP- Maritime Group, Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard – Marine Environmental Protection Manila Bay Sunset Partnership Program, Corporate Affairs Department, LBP, Maynilad, Society for the Conservation of Philippine Wetlands, Southville International School, Wild Bird Club of the Philippines, BFP– Fire District III, PRC – Las Piñas Sub-chapter , DepEd Las Piñas, DepEd Parañaque and Divine Light Academy.