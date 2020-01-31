Photo Release



Formidable principle: Sen. Leila M. de Lima continues to display her courage and strong conviction as she attends today's hearing (Jan. 31) on the trumped-up illegal drug charges filed against her by the Duterte regime at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Br. 205. This comes despite Mr. Duterte's continued misogynistic attacks against her.

Although being unjustly detained for 1,072 days now, De Lima remains determined to speak truth to power, recently calling out Duterte's subservience to China amid its pandemic threat of coronavirus and territorial intrusions, the unabated extrajudicial killings and consistent cuts in the government's calamity fund.