Photo Release

January 29, 2020 Senate tackles bill creating Department of Disaster Management: Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson (right) and Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino question government officials and other resource persons on the necessity of creating a new department to address disaster risk reduction and management system during a public hearing Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Lacson presided over the hearing as chairman of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation while Tolentino authored a bill on the creation of the Department of Disaster Management. (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB)