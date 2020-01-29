Photo Release

January 29, 2020 Where are the unspent disaster funds?: Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson, chairman of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation asks officials of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) to account for the agency’s unspent disaster funds during a public hearing Wednesday, January 29, 2020, Such issue should first be addressed before considering the creation of a new disaster department, according to Lacson. (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB)