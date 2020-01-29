Photo Release

January 29, 2020 Body cam vis-a-vis anti-wiretapping: Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, during Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs hearing Wednesday, January 29, tries to get inputs from resource persons from the different law enforcement agencies, the Commission on Human Rights, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) on the proposal requiring the use of body cameras during operations. The VACC, while supporting the proposal, said careful study should be made on how to implement it without violating the Anti-Wiretapping Law and the person’s right to privacy. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)