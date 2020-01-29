Photo Release

January 29, 2020 Body cam/dashboard cam hearing: Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa (left) and Philippine National Police Deputy Chief for Operations Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar are having a tête-à-tête before the public hearing Wednesday, January 29, 2020, on several proposals mandating the use of body cams and dashboard cams during law enforcement and other police operations. The Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, which dela Rosa chairs, is expected to convene a technical working group to come out with a consolidated bill on the proposals. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)