Photo Release

January 29, 2020 Visit to the Ph Red Cross Hemodialysis Center patients: Senator Richard J. Gordon, Chairman of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), together with the delegation from the Tokushukai Medical Group from Japan, visited the patients from the PRC Hemodialysis Center in Manila on January 28, 2020. As Gordon talked to the patients who were currently undergoing treatments, sixty-two-year old Simon Urgel from Sampaloc, Manila, expressed profound gratitude for Gordon and the PRC for the free dialysis treatment that he is getting from the center.