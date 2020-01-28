Photo Release

January 28, 2020 PRC awes Swiss diplomat: Impressed with the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), under the leadership of Senator Richard J. Gordon, PRC’s chairman and CEO, the Switzerland government today donated P10-million for the victims of typhoon Ursula. Swiss Ambassador Alain Gaschen said he was particularly impressed with the organized and systematic way that the Red Cross conducts operations during disasters, especially its relief distribution. “That is really impressive. Your relief distribution also doubles as disaster response training. Only a good leader would come up with that,” he told Gordon, who enforced the said protocol in the Philippine Red Cross.