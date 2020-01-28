Photo Release

January 28, 2020 On agency’s lapses: Senators Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go (right) and Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa say 5 Star Recruitment and Manpower Corporation, the agency which handled the case of Jeanalyn Villavende, should be sanctioned. Villavende, a household service worker who was beaten to death by her employers in Kuwait, made a distress call to the agency before she was killed. This was disclosed during a public hearing of the Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development Tuesday, January 28, 2020. (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB)