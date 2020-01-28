Photo Release

January 28, 2020 Probers seek executive session: Senators huddle during Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development hearing Tuesday, January 28, 2020, after the National Bureau of Investigation requested an executive meeting to discuss the NBI findings on the autposy on the body of overseas household service worker Jeanalyn Villavende, who was tortured, sexually abused and killed by her employers in Kuwait. NBI officials found the findings “revolting.” (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB)