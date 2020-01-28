Photo Release

January 28, 2020 Total deployment ban: Sen. Joel Villanueva, chairman of the Senate Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development, presides over a public hearing Tuesday, January 28, 2020, on the increasing incidence of abuse and maltreatment of overseas Filipino workers in Kuwait and other parts of the Middle East region. Villanueva expressed his support over the position of the Department of Labor and Employment for a total ban on the deployment of OFWs in Kuwait following the death of Jeanalyn Villavende. (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB)