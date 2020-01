Photo Release

January 28, 2020 New Sin Tax Reform Law: Advocates hold up copies of the new Sin Tax Reform Law (RA No. 11467): (from left to right) Dept. of Finance Undersecretary Karl Kendrick Chua, Senate Committee on Ways and Means Chairperson Sen. Pia Cayetano, House Committee on Ways and Means Chairperson Rep. Joey Salceda, Dept. of Health Assistant Secretary Charade Mercado Grande, and National Sin Tax Coalition Co-Convener Dr. Anthony Leachon.