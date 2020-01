Photo Release

January 28, 2020 Hontiveros looks into Chinese prostitution dens: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, presides over a public hearing Tuesday, 28 January 2020 on the proliferation of human trafficking activities in the country brought about by the influx of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO). (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)