Photo Release

January 27, 2020 Senator Go receives Rotary Golden Wheel Award: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go (front row, 5th from left) with Labor and Employment Sec. Silvestre Bello III (front row, 2nd from left), Marinduque Lone District Rep. Lord Allan Velasco (front row (3rd from left), Health Secretary Francisco Duque III (front row, 3rd from right), and Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission Commissioner Greco Belgica (front row, right) receive the Golden Wheel Awards from Rotary International District 3780 Governor and Bagong Henerasyon Party List Rep. Bernadette “BH” Herrera (front row, 4th from left) during a ceremony held in Novotel Hotel, Cubao, Quezon City Saturday, 25 January 2020. The Golden Wheel Awards are given to outstanding non-Rotarians who best exemplify the Rotary spirit of “Service Above Self.” (Voltaire F Domingo/Senate PRIB)