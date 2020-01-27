Photo Release

January 27, 2020 Villar hears bill institutionalizing "Gulayan sa Paaralan": Sen. Cynthia Villar, chair of the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform, stressed the need to provide programs to encourage awareness in proper nutrition and at the same time address malnutrition. Villar said Senate Bill 147 mandating the establishment of instructional gardens in all elementary and secondary schools, public or private, will help alleviate hunger and serve as a tool in teaching the fundamental concepts about nutrition and inspire the youth to venture into agriculture. During the committee hearing, resource persons headed by Department of Agriculture Undersecretaries Ariel Cayanan and Rodolfo Vicerra and representative from the Department of Education expressed strong support to the proposed measure.