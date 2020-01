Photo Release

January 27, 2020 ‘Let’s go urban farming’: Senator Cynthia A. Villar, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform, presides over a hearing Monday, January 27, 2020, on several proposals promoting urban agriculture and vertical farming in all elementary and secondary public and private schools in metropolitan areas. Villar said there should be instructional gardens in these schools to address food security concerns. (Cesar Tomambo/Senate PRIB)