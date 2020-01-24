Photo Release



Sen. De Lima attends hearing: Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima was all smiles as she looked at Australian Queen's Counsel and trial monitor for the Inter-Parliamentary Union Mark Trowell who accompanied her for the resumption of trial on politically motivated trumped-up drug charge before the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 205 earlier today (Jan. 24).

Trowell said Sen. Leila was in high spirits when he visited her yesterday in her detention quarters in Camp Crame, adding that all she wants is to be treated fairly in her determination to prove her innocence.

This is however the third time that court hearing was cancelled where Trowell was scheduled to observe court proceedings on De Lima's trial.