Photo Release

January 24, 2020 Bayanihan sa gitna ng krisis: Senator Risa Hontiveros visits Batangas anew for a relief operation in Calatagan for families affected by Taal’s eruption. The Senator delivered water dispensers, food packs and hygiene kits to 304 families housed by Calatagan farmers. Hontiveros praised the residents’ hospitality towards the evacuees. “Pinatuloy nila sila sa bahay nila. Adoptive families mismo ang turing. Bisita at hindi bakwit. Kahanga-hanga ang bayanihan,” Hontiveros remarked.