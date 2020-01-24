Photo Release

January 24, 2020 Villar vouches to protect Manila Bay: Saying Manila Bay has 17 river systems draining into it, Sen. Cynthia Villar reminded local government units (LGUs) to maintain cleanliness in their river to avoid contributing to the pollution and deterioration of Manila Bay. Speaking during the DENR's 2nd Manila Bay Task Force Principals" Conference and Meeting, the senator has aired her full support to Manila Bay's protection and rehabilitation. As chairperson of the Senate Environment and Natural Resources committee, this was her advocacies.