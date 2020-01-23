Photo Release

January 23, 2020 Imee attends Kapihan sa Senado: Sen. Imee Marcos, speaking to reporters during the Kapihan sa Senado, Thursday, January 23, 2020, says that the Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board’s imposition of a cap on the number of motorcycle taxis is anti-competitive and should only happen once an oversupply of vehicles is proven. “Why will you put a cap if you do not know the data? At this point in time, a cap is unfair. It is a restriction to trade that will not benefit us all,” she said. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)