Photo Release

January 23, 2020 PH Red Cross partners with Unilever Philippines: Senator Richard J. Gordon, Chairman of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), met with Unilever Philippines Vice President for Sustainable Business and Communications Ed Sunico, and Senior Manager for Sustainable Business Rondell Torres on January 22, 2020 at the Senate of the Philippines in Pasay City. In response to the Taal volcano eruption, Unilever donated 1,000 hygiene kits containing body wash, shampoo and conditioner, deo-lotion sachets and fabric conditioner. Unilever is eyeing to have more partnerships with the PRC in disaster response as it considers the Red Cross the most reliable among non-government organizations in the country.