Photo Release

January 23, 2020 Special Education Act: Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, presides over a public hearing on inclusive special education for children and youth with special needs at the Philippine Senate in Pasay City Thursday, 23 January, 2020. “We need to do a lot of things. We need to strengthen the inclusive education philosophy in our country through legislation and most important we need to allocate budget for capability building to make this a reality,” Gatchalian said. Also in photo are Senators Nancy Binay (left) and Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III(right). (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)