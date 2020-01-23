Photo Release

January 23, 2020 Special Education Act: Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, presides over a public hearing on inclusive special education for children and youth with special needs at the Philippine Senate in Pasay City Thursday, 23 January, 2020. Gatchalian requested resource persons from the academe and other concerned sectors dealing with children and youth with disabilities to submit their recommendations on how to strenghten inclusive education in the country. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)