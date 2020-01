Photo Release

January 23, 2020 Breast milk letting event: Breastfeeding advocates Senator Pia S. Cayetano and Taguig Representative Lani Cayetano visit nursing moms participating in the breast milk letting event organized by Pinay In Action (PIA) and the Taguig city government. All donated milk will be distributed to mothers and their babies who were displaced by the Taal Volcano eruption.